W’Bank Clears Air, Says Decision to Draw Down Facility Rests with Incoming Govt – THISDAYLIVE

•Reiterates call for elimination of fuel subsidy

•Advises incoming government to be decisive, urgently engage stakeholders on assumption of office

Obinna Chima



Following the controversy surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent request for the National Assembly to approve an $800 million World Bank facility, the multilateral institution yesterday clarified that the loan request was not a fresh one, adding that the decision to withdraw the facility would rest with the incoming government.

The Country Director of the World Bank in Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, who said this during an exclusive interview with THISDAY, explained that securing the National Assembly’s approval would make it easy for the incoming government to easily deploy palliatives if it decides to phase out the country’s controversial fuel subsidy policy.

Chaudhuri, however, reiterated the need to eliminate the payment for fuel subsidy in order to create fiscal…