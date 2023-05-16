Why We Resorted to Behind Closed Doors Trial in Abba Kyari’s Case – THISDAYLIVE

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday, gave reasons it resorted to the trial of the suspended DCP Abba Kyari and his co-defendants behind closed doors.

The counsel for the NDLEA, Mr Sunday Joseph, told newsmen who were barred from covering the sitting shortly after the case was adjourned by Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Joseph, who said there was security concern about the trial, added that the class of witnesses brought to court were undercover witnesses who needed to be protected.

“You see, some of these trials there are security concern and then we agreed among the lawyers; both myself and the defendants.

“These are class of witnesses that needed to be protected; they are undercover witnesses,” he said.

When asked whether such act would not prevent the public from knowing what transpired in court, he said: “That is why, you know I don’t grant press interview.

“That is why I made an exception…