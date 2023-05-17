Adron GMD Tasks Tinubu on Social Housing Scheme – THISDAYLIVE

Ayodeji Ake

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adron Homes and Properties, Adetola Emmanuel-Kings, has tasked the incoming administration to embrace social housing scheme in order to reduce the burden of housing deficit.

He made the call in Lagos while addressing journalist. Emmanuel-Kings expressed his worries, stating that his company, for the past 10 years, had been committed to providing affordable housing scheme for middle and lower classes citizens, and presently in eight states of the country. He, however, noted that President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s administration need to complement their efforts to reduce housing deficit through social housing scheme, making properties almost free for Nigerians with flexible mortgage payment plans.

He said: “We want the government to implement Social Housing Scheme. This is coming because there are millions of Nigerians who can’t afford to buy properties. Through these…