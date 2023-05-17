Advocacy Group Seeks Tinubu’s Investigation, Prosecution – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A civil group, the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI), has called for the investigation and subsequent prosecution of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu before the May 29 swearing-in over alleged perjury regarding his possession of a Guinean Passport.

The position of the group was contained in an ‘Affidavit of Urgency’ in support of a motion ex parte filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking the court’s permission to apply for an order compelling the Inspector General (IG) of Police to investigate and recommend Tinubu for prosecution if found guilty of perjury regarding his Guinean citizenship.

ASRADI in the motion ex parte with number FHC/ABJ/CS/669/2023 and filed yesterday, May 16, 2023, is claiming that the president-elect lied on oath when he refused to give information regarding his Guinean citizenship in his Form EC9 submitted to the…