AFC Expands Footprint in Benin, Botswana, DRC, Somalia – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider has continued to expand and diversify its membership and shareholder base, recently welcoming Benin, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia.

Accession to membership by Botswana and Somalia advances AFC’s mandate by conferring privileges and diplomatic immunities in line with the Corporation’s multilateral status and provides support for meaningful engagement in these key African economies.

A statement quoted Botswana’s Minister of Finance & Economic Development, Peggy Serame to have said: “We are pleased to invest in AFC, as the Corporation has demonstrated its commitment as an African entity dedicated to infrastructure growth. We are proud to be a part of this pan-African triumph and looking forward to developing more critical infrastructure in the future.”

Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Elmi M. Nur,…