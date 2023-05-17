Ahead of Commissioning, WACOT Hosts Govt Officials at Newly Expanded 240,000-MT Mill – THISDAYLIVE

WACOT Rice Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and one of Nigeria’s leading economic contributors, hosted the Kebbi State government to a pre-commissioning visit at its newly expanded 240,000-ton rice mill in Argungu, Kebbi State, on Saturday, 13th May 2023.

The expansion project began in 2021 and is 95% complete, with full milling operations set to begin in August 2023, thus boosting Nigeria’s food security and Kebbi State’s economy.

The original 120,000- metric tonnes rice mill was commissioned in 2017 by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Governor of Kebi State Atiku Bagudu in company of the Governor-elect, Dr Nasir Idris, and other dignitaries were part of the Kebbi State Government Delegation that visited the factory.

Whilst expressing his delight on the progress of the project, Governor Bagudu highlighted its positive impact on the nation and Kebbi State’s suitability for agricultural investments, “This is…