Apapa Escapes Attack at Appeal Court – THISDAYLIVE

*As court adjourns till Friday

Alex Enumah in Abuja

But for the timely intervention of police officials, angry supporters of Peter Obi suspected to be sympathetic to the Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party, would have attacked Acting National Chairman, Mr Lamidi Apapa.

Apapa was attending the court’s proceedings for the very first time on Wednesday, although the court had declined to recognize his representation of the Labour Party owing to disagreement on who should represent LP between Apapa and the National Women Leader, Mrs Dudu Manuga, who had earlier announced appearance alongside Peter Obi.

However, shortly after the adjournment to Friday, Apapa had wanted to speak with journalists covering the proceedings outside the courtroom but was prevented by the aggrieved supporters who stood in front of television cameras, shoving Apapa and calling him all kinds of names.

At a point, the angry supporters started pushing him out of the court…