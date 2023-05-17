BBC Investigations, Like Premium Times Show Obi, Not Tinubu Won in Rivers Contrary to Wike’s Loud Claims – THISDAYLIVE

•Results from IRev in Rivers alone may not have altered outcome of presidential poll

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Just like a recent Premium Times findings, a BBC investigation yesterday indicated that it had found evidence suggesting some results from Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election were manipulated, with significant anomalies in Rivers state, a key battleground during the poll.

The BBC stated that from its investigation into the issue, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), won the election in that state, rather than the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, contrary to claims by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he worked for the victory of the former Lagos governor.

Stressing that though not sufficient to change the overall national outcome of the election, the international broadcast organisation noted that there are also questions over the identity of an election official who read out some of…