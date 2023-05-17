Buhari Inaugurates N21bn State House Presidential/VIP Medical Centre Friday – THISDAYLIVE

* Facilities include healing garden and organ transplants operating room

* To cater for president, VP, their immediate families, VIPs, etc

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, May 19, 2023 inaugurate the state-of-the-art Presidential/VIP Wing of State House Medical Centre in Abuja.

The inauguration of the N21 billion facility, according to a release issued on Wednesday by State House Director of Information, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, is a demonstration of the president’s commitment to advancing healthcare management in the country.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, President Buhari, to be accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, will embark on a guided tour of the hospital.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “We are excited that Mr. President has kindly consented to inaugurate this legacy and transformative project on the cusp of the completion of his two-term tenure as President…