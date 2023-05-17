EFCC Confirms Death of Operative in Scuffle with Colleagues in Sokoto – THISDAYLIVE

*Suspects handed over to police for investigation, prosecution

*Bawa vows to bring culprits to book

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that one of its operatives,

Inspector Abel Dickson,

died after a scuffle with two colleagues, Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo, and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained during the clash.

He said the two officers with whom he had a disagreement were suspended by the commission and handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Uwujaren said a two count holding charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide was filed against them at a…