FG Condemns Attack on US Consulate Staff – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the attack in Anambra on staffers of the United States consulate, reassuring of its

continued fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the country.

A statement on Wednesday by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Francisca Omayuli said: “The Federal Government received with dismay the sad news of the attack on the convoy of the staffers of the US Consulate on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023 in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by yet to be identified gunmen.

“The unfortunate incident, which led to the death of two policemen and two locally recruited staff of the Consulate is condemnable and most regrettable.”

The statement added that: “While investigation is ongoing to fish out the culprits and bring them to book, the Federal Government extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate…