FG Unveils Revised National Agricultural Seed Policy – THISDAYLIVE

•New framework gives farmers unrestricted access to quality seeds for increased productivity

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, yesterday launched the Revised National Agricultural Seed Policy to boost farmers’ unrestricted access to best genetics to enhance their productivity.

The minister pointed out that the revised framework has expunged the ambiguous areas in the erstwhile 2015 national seed policy, strengthened the identified weaknesses and introduced innovations that optimised the regulatory, promotional and protection roles of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) in ensuring that farmers have access to improved quality seeds.

Speaking at the ceremony which was attended by stakeholders and development partners including the

United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN), among others, the minister noted…