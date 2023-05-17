How Jibril Brokered Tinubu, Kwankwaso Meeting in France – THISDAYLIVE

•Ex-Kano governor may join government of national unity

•President-elect allegedly proposes reconciling Ganduje, predecessor

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

More details have emerged on Monday’s meeting, reportedly, in Paris between President-elect Bola Tinubu and leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso. A House of Representatives member-elect from Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, was said to be at the centre of it all.

Although details of the meeting were still sketchy at the time of filing this report last night, THISDAY reliably gathered that it was largely brokered by Jibril, a close associate of Kwankwaso and the first Director General of Tinubu’s presidential campaign. Jibrin had resigned from that position to join the then fledgling NNPP under which he contested and won a return to the House of Representatives in the February 25 elections.

A source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the…