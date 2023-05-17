N’central Govs Agree Zoning of N’Assembly Leadership Positions Needs Review  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has said governors from the North-central geopolitical zone did not reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangements for the 10th leadership positions.

Wase, who doubles as the Chairman, North-central Caucus of the National Assembly, explained in an interview with journalists in Abuja that the governors at the meeting only made a strong case for the North-central in the allocation of National Assembly’s leadership positions.

Journalists had asked the Deputy Speaker, who is also aspiring to lead the 10th House of Representatives, to react to the statement by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Media Aide of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, on Tuesday.

Ajakaiye had said that his principal was not part of the North-central governors who rejected the APC zoning arrangement for the National Assembly leadership positions.

But Wase confirmed that…