Nine DMBs Failed to Meet CBN’s 65% LDR Requirement in 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Following a tough operating environment, leading banks in the country failed to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 65 per cent Loans-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) in the 2022 financial year.

In a bid to increase lending to the real sector and create job opportunities, the CBN had in July 2019, announced an increase in the required minimum LDR to 60per cent effective end of September 2019.

The banks are; Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holdings Company Plc (GTCO), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Zenith Bank Plc. Those in the Tier-2 category that met the CBN’s LDR include FCMB Group, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Stanbic IBTC and Fidelity Bank Plc with Sterling Bank reporting LDR below 60 per cent in 2022.

THISDAY analysis of the banks’ results revealed that most of the bigger banks have in the last four years defied the LDR policy that mandated lending to real sector and stimulate economic growth.

