Police Arrest Armed Robbery, Kidnap Suspects in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested about nine suspects allegedly involved in armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

The suspects, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, were arrested last Monday by operatives of C4i Intelligence Unit of the command after months of investigation on a recent crime they committed.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the C4i Unit office in Port Harcourt, the police spokesperson, explained that following a reported armed robbery attack that occurred in January, the police team sent a signal to other states across the country for the arrest of the suspects.

Iringe-Koko said in the process of the investigation, the chief suspect, Abdullahi Ibrahim, was arrested in Kano on May 12, who led them to arresting his accomplice on May 15, 2023, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The PPRO said: “Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit of the…