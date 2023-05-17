Rising Inflation Not Peculiar to Nigeria, Challenge Global – THISDAYLIVE

•IMF: African currencies under pressure, depreciated by 8% since January 2022

•Ghana, S’Leone currencies suffer over 45% drop

Deji Elumoye, Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos



The Presidency yesterday rose in stout defence of the rising inflation rate in the country, saying the menace is global, and not peculiar to Nigeria. Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said this in a statement, titled, “Re: Buhari Leaves Inflation at Highest in 17 Years.”

The presidential assertion came as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a report yesterday, stated that most sub-Saharan African currencies had weakened against the United States dollar. IMF the situation fanned inflationary pressures across the continent as import prices surged.

The presidency cited statistics from nations across the world to back its claim that the current rising inflation was a global concern worsened by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic…