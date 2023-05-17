Sahara Group Urges Human Capital Transformation in Power Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has said ramping up human capital capacity through investment in training, technology and artificial intelligence will enhance performance across the power sector value chain.

Speaking on the Group’s expansion plan, the Executive Director Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd., Mr. Bethel Obioma, said the company had through the expertise and commitment of its employees recorded significant achievements in the sector where it operates Egbin Power, the largest thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s largest distribution company, and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL).

Sahara Group through these entities contributes 25 per cent of power generated and distributed in Nigeria, making it the nation’s foremost power company.

Adesina explained that Sahara continues to rethink its human capital profile to…