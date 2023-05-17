Senate Passes N876bn NDDC  2023 Budget – THISDAYLIVE

•Okays N451m for aides of 12 board members

•Approves N576m for running office of commission’s chairman, N546.597m for MD’s office

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday approved the 2023 budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), totaling N876bn.

The sum of N451 million was also approved as provisions for aides of 12 NDDC board members.

The approved budget also contains N576 million earmarked for running the Office of the Chairman of the Commission, Laurreta Onochie.

The breakdown for the office of the Chairman showed that the personnel cost would gulp – N156 million, overhead -N312 million and Internal capital – N108 million.

For the Managing Director’s Office, N546.597 million was earmarked for personnel cost, N747.500 million for overhead cost and N163.504 million for Internal Capital.

Others were Executive Director Finance & Administration Office, personnel cost N133.337million, Overhead cost…