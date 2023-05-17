The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards Holds Today – THISDAYLIVE

The maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) ceremony will be held today at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos.

TNBA, organised by Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry.

The awards, according to BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, would inspire up and coming talents and spur broadcast professionals to do more for the industry.

“The awards will recognise and reward the talents that abound in the Nigerian broadcasting industry, spur them to be better and inspire up and coming professionals to excel in the knowledge that they will someday be recognised and celebrated.

“Broadcasting in Nigeria has come a very long way and it is time we started celebrating broadcasters for their sacrifices.

“At this maiden edition, we will also celebrate those who excelled in the past and made huge contributions to the…