Tinubu Has Capacity to Transform Nigeria, Say Ex-lawmakers – THISDAYLIVE

Third Republic National Assembly members have described the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, as a well equipped, committed and trusted Nigerian who has the capacity to transform the country.

Speaking under the auspices of the Third Republic House of Representatives Members Forum, the group in a press release maintained that they see in Tinubu a promise and commitment to one Nigeria with development and prosperity for all irrespective of religious, ethnic or political affiliation.

“In the verdict of most Nigerians, you have what it takes to serve and record outstanding success” the former House of Representatives members stated of the president-elect.

According to them, the inauguration of Tinubu as president in May 29, 2023 would usher in a new era of a transformed Nigeria that would secure, protect and cater for the welfare of all Nigerians.

The former legislators in the release signed by their Chairman, Dr Adzer Abya; Publicity Secretary, Hon….