Azura Power Donates Free Education Materials, Library to Edo Primary School – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Azura Power Limited (APL), has donated free education materials to Oba Erediauwa Primary School, Iduonmwina, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

The materials included school uniforms, notebooks, bags, shoes, biro and pencils.

The APL also constructed a block of six classrooms, a library equipped with books, water borehole with tank stands as well as perimetre fencing of the school.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday in Benin City, the Head of Plant Operations, Azura Power West Africa Limited, Mr. Oscar Imoekor, explained that the gesture was part of the company’s way of giving back to its host community.

Imoekor said that Azura Power has three host communities, which Iduonmwina happened to be one, hence the need to ensure an enduring cordial relationship through the donation of “these education materials.”

Besides, Imoekor noted that…