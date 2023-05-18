Chef Hook launches school in Ibadan  – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

One of the growing culinary companies in the country, Chef Hook, has launched Rouqs and Hooks Culinary School, to boost culinary education in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A statement by the company said it is focused on instilling more than just cooking skills, but also passionate about enlightening students on the intricate dynamics of the culinary business.

It disclosed that Chef Hook’s vision to give birth to an extraordinary establishment dedicated to shaping the future of aspiring chefs led to the establishment of the culinary school, which is a haven of gastronomic excellence, illustrious background and extensive knowledge in the culinary industry.

The statement read in part, “At Rouqs & Hooks, the essence of culinary education unfolds with utmost dedication. The school is an embodiment of passion, where students are equipped with essential skills to thrive in the dynamic food industry, all while embracing the joyous art of…