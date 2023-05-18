Dangote Refinery Will Create $21bn Market for Nigerian Crude Oil – THISDAYLIVE

•To meet 100% of Nigeria’s liquid products’ requirement

•MAN, LCCI, ACCI laud massive project by Africa’s richest man

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), one of Africa’s leading think-tanks, has projected that Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company, set for inauguration on May 22, can create a $21 billion market for Nigeria’s crude oil.

In a brief by the organisation, it further noted that the facility could meet all the fuel needs of Nigeria, including petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene, as well as provide loading facilities that could accommodate about 2,900 tankers and spur the building of housing units capable of accommodating 33,000 people.

By constructing the 650,000 barrels per day crude oil facility, which sits atop 2,635 hectares of land and has 177 tank farms, NESG stated, Dangote refinery and petrochemical company is set to reshape Nigeria’s economy and position the country as a…