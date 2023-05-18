FG Inaugurates Advertising Offences Tribunal  – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the Advertising Offences Tribunal Council that is vested with the power to regulate and control advertising in Nigeria in all aspects and ramifications.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammad Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the six-man committee headed by Justice Cecilia Olatoregun.

He said the members of the tribunal were all eminently qualified to hold the offices which they were appointed into.

The minister stressed that the federal government’s interest in boosting the role and mandate of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for effective regulation of advertising, advertisement and marketing communication in Nigeria was predicated on the awareness that the Nigeria Advertising industry held enormous potentials to influence the nation’s economic growth.

President Muhammadu Buhari, assented to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act…