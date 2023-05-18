In Honour By Broadcasting Peers, ARISE News Channel Wins TV Station of the Year – THISDAYLIVE

Vanessa Obioha in Lagos and Alex Enumah in Abuja



In a recognition by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), the premier association of all broadcasters in Nigeria, ARISE News Channel emerged the Best TV Station of the Year, beating heavyweights, like Channels TV, at the maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), held last night in Lagos.

The television station also clinched the award for Best TV Station (English Language), while its reporter, Ovieteme George, took home the award for Best Reporter in the TV category.

Since its launch, ARISE News has established itself as a game changer in the broadcast industry, breaking boundaries and bringing news to the people from different parts of the world.

The channel is poised to be an innovative leader in how news should be gathered, processed and consumed in an ever-changing news landscape.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Mr. Kayode Akintemi of Arise TV thanked…