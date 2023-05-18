Kwara Wins NGF Healthcare Delivery Award – THISDAYLIVE

* Rated best state in N’central

Kwara State has been rated the best state in basic healthcare delivery in the entire North-central region, beating Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and other North-central states, to clinch the first position.

At an event held in Abuja Wednesday night, the state won the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF)’s Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge award for the improvement recorded in the sector in the last four years.

The NGF Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge was consumated in 2019 as part of the ‘Seatle Declaration’, which assesses the overall performance of primary healthcare delivery using indicators like ‘government’s support and commitment, quality of service delivery, improvement in the health indices and outcomes, community participation and ownership, among others’.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, and the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development…