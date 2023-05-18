Nigeria Targets 30GW Electricity by 2030 – THISDAYLIVE

.Launches Kashimbila multipurpose dam

.Says 740mw Zungeru, Dadinkowa power plants ready for inauguration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that Nigeria is targeting 30GW electricity by the year 2030.

Speaking Thursday while inaugurating virtually the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam, 40MW Hydropower Station and Associated 132KV Switchyard, Transmission Line and Distribution Substation (Phase I) Project, located at the Kashimbila Dam site in Taraba State at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, the President underscored the importance of the project, highlighting its role in his government’s commitment to achieving the target of 30GW of electricity in the country by 2030, under the Electricity Vision 30:30:30.

President Buhari, while inviting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, to unveil the project on his behalf, noted that the Electricity Vision initiative aims to have renewable…