Nisa Medical, Clarion Call Care Honour Living Kidney Donors, Promise Support – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale

Nisa Medical Group and Clarion Call Care have pledged to provide support and care for living kidney donors in the country.

The Founder, Nisa Medical Group, Dr. Ibrahim Wada disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the inaugural Living Donor Day Celebration, which he described as the first of its kind in the country.

He said: “Today we recognise and honour the selfless individuals who had given the ultimate gift – the gift of life, through organ donation.

“I say to them, your courage, your compassion and your generosity have touched the lives of countless individuals and families and for that we thank you.

“Through this event, we aim to not only recognize, but also offer our support to living kidney donors, who had often undergone challenges in their journey to give life to someone else

“We want to provide the platform for living donors to share their experiences, to connect with others who are on similar journeys and to…