Police Detain Principal, as Parents Protest Exclusion of Children from WAEC Exams in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Operatives of Borokiri Police Division in Rivers State led by the Divisional Police Officer have detained the Principal of Community Secondary School (CSS), Borokiri, Port Harcourt for allegedly excluding students of the school from the list of registered candidates sitting for the ongoing examination by West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Trouble started when some of students numbering over 60 were denied access to the examination hall on Tuesday, with reason that their names were not sighted in the list of registered candidates for the exams.

Yesterday, the frustrated students alongside their parents stormed the school to demand the ongoing WAEC examination be halted over exclusion of their children who are students of the school.

THISDAY gathered that similar incident occurred in Birabi Memorial Grammer School (BMGS) in Bori, Khana Local Government Area where about 73 original students of the school were…