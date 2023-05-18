Police Release Names of Victims of US Embassy Convoy Attack, Say 2 Suspects Arrested – THISDAYLIVE

Say 3 US mission officials, 4 policemen were killed

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State police command said it had raided a camp occupied by hoodlums operating in Ogbaru Local Government Area, and arrested two persons, in connection with Tuesday attack on US Embassy convoy in the area.

The command has also released the names of those in the US government vehicles when the gunmen attacked the convoy. It said three US embassy officials and four policemen were killed in the attack.

The state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, stated this on Thursday, during a press conference in Awka, Anambra State, saying that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

Echeng said police operatives moved swiftly immediately the command got information and combed the area, while also raiding a camp used by gunmen in the area and found that it had been totally deserted, but was able to arrest two persons, who are now helping police in their investigation.

He said:…