Sahara Advocates Increased Investment in Human Capital Devt in Power Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

Nigerian energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group has said ramping up human capital capacity through investment in training, technology and artificial intelligence would enhance performance across the power sector value chain.

Speaking on the Group’s expansion plan, Executive Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, said the company had, through the expertise and commitment of its employees, recorded significant achievements in the sector where it operates Egbin Power, the largest thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s largest distribution company, and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL).

He noted that Sahara Group, through these entities, contributes 25 per cent of power generated and distributed in Nigeria, making it the nation’s foremost power company.

Adesina explained that Sahara continues to rethink its human capital profile to adequately tackle challenges and optimize emerging…