US Secretary, Blinken, Calls Tinubu, Tasks Him on Inclusive Leadership – THISDAYLIVE

•I’ll hit the ground running, unify our people, says president-elect

•Atiku reacts, says development inconceivable

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Tuesday, called to congratulate the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and tasked him on inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians.

Responding to the charge, Tinubu promised to hit the ground running upon assuming office also undertook to unify the Nigerian people, while pledging to work with the US government for better ties.

But the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has immediately reacted to the development, describing it as inconceivable and contradictory, coming from the US, which just banned persons believed to have contributed to Nigeria’s poor outing at the just concluded general election.

