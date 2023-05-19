Amuneke Predicts Bright Future for Ugbade’s Eaglets   – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Solaja

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets may have suffered a heart-breaking exit at the quarterfinal stage of the on-going U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria, but there is light at the end of the tunnel according to former World Cup winning coach of the team, Emmanuel Amuneke.

The Nduka Ugbade led team were eliminated by Burkina Faso 2-1 and failed to qualify to play at the forth coming U17 World Cup finals later this year.

The result left many Nigerians disappointed and recently, some ball fans have been calling on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack the coaching crew.

However, Amuneke who led the team to win at the tournament in Chile in 2015 and was an assistant to coach Garba Manu at the 2013 edition in United Arab Emirates (UAE), insisted that the young lads did their best but were unlucky not to get the desired results.

“We must collectively salute the players and the coaching crew for doing a good job…