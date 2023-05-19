Ati Annang Lagos Canvasses Support for Akpabio  as Senate President – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A foremost socio-cultural group in Annangland, Akwa Ibom State, the Ati Annang Foundation, Lagos Chapter,

has declared its support for Senator Godswill Akpabio, to become the President of the 10th Senate.

It noted that Akpabio’s records in public service makes him the perfect candidate for the position.

The group gave the support in a statement signed by its Lagos chapter Chairman, Felix Ekarika and Secretary, Anyiekpon Udo.

They described Akpabio as a detribalised, patriotic, focused, resourceful, progressive-minded and visionary leader.

The group also expressed confidence that his experience as a lawyer, state governor, senate minority leader and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs have effectively equipped him for the job of the number three citizen of the country .

Part of the statement read: “He has the capability, capacity, panache and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make impactful laws and provide the enabling environment for…