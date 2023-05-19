Dangote Refinery will Provide Succour, Turbo-charge Nigeria’s Economy – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Forum (NECA) has declared that the Dangote Refinery would turbo-charge the engine of the Nigerian economy, unstrap the strings holding its growth and bring succor to a country that is in dire need of industrial renaissance.

The NECA also declared that the refinery was capable of generating the total power requirement that could address the electricity needs of all the five states in the south-west region of Nigeria.

These declarations were contained in a public statement that was released yesterday by the Director General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, titled “HIGH Unemployment Rate and Promoting Economic Growth: NECA Commends Dangote Refinery.”

Oyerinde said: “This refinery in a sum, is one edifice that will turbo-charge the engine of the Nigerian economy, unstrap the strings holding the development of the economy and wade off external and domestic headwinds against efficacies of fiscal…