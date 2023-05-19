EFCC Probes Zamfara Governor, Matawalle over Alleged N70bn Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

*Says one contractor collected N6bn on N10bn contract without rendering any service

*Another collected over N3bn for medical equipment supply contract

*Commission traced payment of N400m from governor’s account to BDC operator· 100 companies received payments without any service rendered, N300m recovered from one company

· Says former minister of power, Mamman, still in anti-graft custody over N22bn fraud

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, disclosed that it had commenced investigation into alleged diversion of N70 billion by Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Director of Public Affairs, EFCC, Osita Nwajah, said Matawalle was under investigation by the anti-graft agency over “allegation of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion” from the coffers of the state.

Nwajah said the money, which…