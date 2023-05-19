El-Rufai Revokes Right of Occupancy of Makarfi’s Property – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revoked the right of occupancy (RO) of nine Property belonging Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of the state, barely 11 days to the end of his tenure of office.

The affected property have also been slated for demolition.

The notice of revocation and withdrawal of the right of occupancy was served to the officials of the affected property on Thursday in Kaduna.

The official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi.

Listed among the affected property, were five plots in Mogadishu, three plots on Kwato road and one plot at Doka, all within Kaduna metropolis.

The letters of revocation and withdrawal of RO, signed by Mahmud Aminu, registrar, Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), read:

“I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy, and inform you that His…