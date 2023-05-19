Empowering the Next Generation of Tech Giants – THISDAYLIVE

As the world becomes increasingly data-driven, the demand for skilled professionals who can leverage this data to drive innovation has never been higher. One such professional is Jelili Alao, a data wizard with over 20 years of experience in Big Data Management and Analytics. With a Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer Associate and a Doctorate candidate in Data Science, Jelili is a master of cutting-edge technologies like Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Agile Methodologies. His exceptional skills and accomplishments have earned him a reputation as one of the top data experts in the industry, having worked with prestigious organisations worldwide to deliver top-notch data-driven solutions. But Jelili’s passion for data goes beyond just his professional expertise. He is also the founder of CDD TECH Academy, a platform aimed at empowering the next generation of tech giants by providing BCS Higher Educational…