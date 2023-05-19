FG Inaugurates Advertising Offences Tribunal – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has Inaugurated the Advertising Offences Tribunal Council vested with the power to regulate and control advertising in Nigeria in all aspects and ramifications.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammad, yesterday in Abuja, inaugurated the six-man committee headed by Justice Cecilia Olatoregun.

He said the federal government’s interest in boosting the role and mandate of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for effective regulation of advertising, advertisement and marketing communication in Nigeria was predicated on the awareness that the Nigeria Advertising industry held enormous potentials to influence the nation’s economic growth.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had assented to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022, which took into cognisance the inadequacies of its predecessor as well as the need to protect consumers from illegal,…