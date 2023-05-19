NEPC Moves to Address Gaps in Export Products Packaging by SMEs – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, has emphasised the need for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to bridge the knowledge gap, expedite compliance, enhance product competitiveness and achieve sustainable market access in the country’s traditional and emerging markets.

Speaking at the hands-on packaging and labelling technical sessions for women-led SMEs in Abuja, he said despite theingenuity and innovativeness of women in developing products that are targeted for export, there are some inherent gaps in products, including poor or inappropriate packaging arising from incorrect cushioning materials, mismatch sizes, misbranding, wrong labelling, incorrect or illegible graphics, infringement on trademarks, and lack of barcodes among others.

The NEPC bosshowever, affirmed the council’s commitment towards facilitating SMEs’ efforts to overcome challenges posed by…