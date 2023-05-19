NIGERIA’S EDUCATIONAL REFORM AND DEMOCRATIC APPROACH – THISDAYLIVE

Felix Oladeji argues the need to make educational reform effective through effective planning and democratic approach in decision making

Throughout the world, education has been valued as a means of addressing socio-economic inequalities where they exist and for transforming societies and cultures. The general acceptability of education as the most desired instrument for political, economic, social and technological development and advancement globally is not debatable.

In spite of the pivotal role of education to the advancement of mankind, the opportunities for enrolment in tertiary education in Nigeria were grossly inadequate for the needs of the country. Access to higher education, gender parity and the lack of capacity of the system to absorb the numbers of candidates seeking admission to higher educational institutions among others, continue to pose serious problems to the attainments of education sector goals in the country. In any developing country…