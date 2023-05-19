NIS Confers Fellowship on Sports Minister, Odegbami, Izamoje, Baba Ijebu – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
2


As part of celebration of the 8th convocation ceremony  of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) Lagos, some eminent Nigerias will be confered with Fellowship of the Institute.

Speaking  during the  press conference to herald the 8th convocation ceremony, Director-General of the Institute, Professor Olawale Moronkola said  five eminent Nigerians will be confered with the prestigious Fellowship  of the Institute  during  the convocation  ceremony  scheduled for  Thursday,  May 25th, 2023.

Those to be honored  include, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare,  former Captain  of the Green Eagles  Dr  Segun Odegbami,  Business Mogul, Sir Adebunkola Kessington, Chairman of Brila FM, Dr Larry Izamoje and  businesswoman Mrs Modupeola Lawale.

The  Director-General  stated that  the five personalities  are being honored  for their immense contributions  to the development  of sports in Nigeria.

He said the…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR