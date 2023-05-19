NIS Confers Fellowship on Sports Minister, Odegbami, Izamoje, Baba Ijebu – THISDAYLIVE

As part of celebration of the 8th convocation ceremony of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) Lagos, some eminent Nigerias will be confered with Fellowship of the Institute.

Speaking during the press conference to herald the 8th convocation ceremony, Director-General of the Institute, Professor Olawale Moronkola said five eminent Nigerians will be confered with the prestigious Fellowship of the Institute during the convocation ceremony scheduled for Thursday, May 25th, 2023.

Those to be honored include, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, former Captain of the Green Eagles Dr Segun Odegbami, Business Mogul, Sir Adebunkola Kessington, Chairman of Brila FM, Dr Larry Izamoje and businesswoman Mrs Modupeola Lawale.

The Director-General stated that the five personalities are being honored for their immense contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria.

He said the…