Usurping Powers of Tribunal, Kano Court Nullifies Candidature of Abia LP Candidates, But Fails to Give Consequential Order on Issuance of Certificate of Return





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



In what can be described as the usurpation of the powers of the election tribunal, a federal high court in Kano has nullified the candidature of all Abia Labour Party’s candidates in the February 25 and March 18 general election on the grounds that LP did not comply with provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act. The judge however did not make any consequential order for issuance of certificate of return to candidates of other parties.

Mr. Alex Otti, governor-elect of Abia State, was the LP candidate in the governorship election in Abia. Otti was declared winner of the governorship election by INEC, having scored 175,467 votes to beat his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 88,529 votes. LP also won 10 seats in Abia House of Assembly

Justice Mohammed Yunusa gave the ruling Thursday in a suit filed by Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim (Plaintiff) against the LP (1st Defendant) and the Independent…