YARI AND THE SENATE PRESIDENCY – THISDAYLIVE



Abdulaziz Yari will give the Senate a purposeful leadership, reckons Kabir Akintayo

After the intense political battle of the 2023 general elections, the nation’s attention has now shifted to the National Assembly. With Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila apparently out of the race, contenders have begun jostling to replace them.

The National Working Committee of the ruling APC had reeled out its zoning formula and anointed their preferred candidates for the President and Deputy President of the Senate and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

At least six senators are running for the seat of the President of the 10th Senate. The contestants are from four of the nation’s six geo-political zones: the North-west, South-east, South-south and North-central.

As we inch towards the transition, the politicking rages on. Political opinions and considerations may vary, and the assessment of an individual’s…