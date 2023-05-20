Atiku, PDP List 100 Witnesses against Tinubu’s Election – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

In his bid to prove his petition challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that he and his party would be bringing in no fewer than 100 witnesses that will give evidence of irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws during the conduct of the election.

Atiku and PDP made the disclosure through their lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, at Saturday’s pre-hearing session.

According to them, the witnesses will include those already listed before the court and those to be subpoenaed.

In the same vein, Tinubu on his part said he will call 39 witnesses to defend his victory at the poll, the witnesses will also include those to be subpoenaed.

However, the electoral umpire on its part planned to call just two witnesses to disprove the allegations of the…