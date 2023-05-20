Chika Ike Lights up Cannes Film Festival – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Cannes Film Festival is officially back to celebrate the year’s best in international cinema, and stars are continuing to live up to the festival’s signature upscale glamour on the red carpet, described as fashion spectacle on par with the Oscars and Met Gala, and a decidedly much more formal one than other film festivals like Venice or TIFF.

Cannes has a history of delivering spellbinding style moments, after all. Glamorous moments from past years include Diana, Princess of Wales’s Catherine Walker gown in 1987, Madonna’s 1991 Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, and Amal Clooney’s sunny Atelier Versace gown in 2016. More recently, model Bella Hadid made waves with her 2021 Schiaparelli Couture dress and gold, lung-like breastplate.

The festival can be expected to showcase the most dramatic and luxurious outfits—whether they are custom-made, pulled from the latest runway shows, or unearthed from the archives. Nigerian actress…