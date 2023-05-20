CP Seeks Collaboration with LivingTrust Mortgage Bank to Fight Crimes – THISDAYLIVE

The Osun State Police Commissioner, CP Kehinde Longe, has suggested ways financial institutions can help bring down the crime rate in the society.

Speaking during a visit by the Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr. Adekunle Adewole, and some members of the bank’s management, to the command headquarters, Osogbo, the police boss said banks have crucial roles to play in making society safer for all.

Longe, who expressed his delight at the visit, listed financial inclusion, funding of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and artisans as some of the ways banks can help to make crime less tempting to individuals, especially young people.

He maintained that if people are productively engaged, their propensity for engaging in crime will become very low.

The police boss also advocated a more robust partnership between security agencies and the banking industry, noting that a closer and more robust collaboration between the two…