Hilda Baci Defends Her Dress Sense, Hints on Next Steps – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon

Popular chef and world record breaker, Hilda Baci, has appealed to Nigerians to see beyond her dressing but to project her ingenuity and doggedness to place Nigeria on the global map.

Baci said this in reaction to the wide criticisms of her dressing that erupted after her rise to fame for attempting to break the world record in cooking.

Recall that the 27-year-old chef came to the limelight following her attempt to break the world record by cooking continuously for 100 hours.

Afterwards, a number of her past pictures revealing her curves started surfacing on the Internet, a development which has since stirred mixed reactions on her personality traits.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef while addressing the media in Lagos on Thursday defended her dress -sense, saying that one can look sexy and still be a game changer.

She said, “I don’t have to be dressed like a nun to make it in life. One can be sexy and still amazing, beautiful,…