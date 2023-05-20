Nigerian-born Wale Gbalajobi Receives Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for Exemplary Community Service in Canada – THISDAYLIVE

In a ceremony held at the Siksika Room, McDougall Centre, Canada, the Premier of Alberta, Honourable Danielle Smith has awarded Nigerian born Wale Gbalajobi, the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for his outstanding volunteer work and leadership in the community. The award ceremony, organized by the Office of the Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions, took place on April 28, 2023 in Canada.

The occasion was attended by esteemed guests, community leaders, and representatives from various organizations. The event like no other aimed to acknowledge and celebrate the charismatic Gbalajobi’s remarkable contributions in making the community a better place to live, work, raise families, and establish businesses.

Gbalajobi, deeply humbled by the recognition, expressed his gratitude and stated, “I am truly honored to receive this award. It has been a privilege to serve my community, and I am grateful for this…